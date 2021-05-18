Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam's family to file ‘harassment’ case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2021 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2021 09:53 AM BdST
Monirul Islam Mithu, husband of Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam arrested for ‘breaching’ the official secrets law, vowed to file a case against the officials who “harassed” her at the Secretariat.
Officials turned Rozina over to the police on Monday after confining her for more than five hours to the room of Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, an aide to Health Services Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah. Rozina was later sued under the Penal Code and Official Secrets Act for the “theft” and “photographing” of documents.
"We'll take legal action. We'll file a counter case," Mithu said.
"She had a lot of stuff in her bag. They threw away the cash. They have harassed her physically. Her skin got scarred and she also suffered bruises," Mithu said when asked what will be his complaints in the case.
"They pushed her down and tried to strangle her. While snatching her bag, they literally twisted her arm.” A woman and three men were among those who attacked Rozina, Mithu alleged.
After Rozina fell sick at the Secretariat, police wanted to take her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday night, but her family did not agree.
Rozina’s family wanted to take her to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital. The police did not agree to it.
Rozina, who is suffering from multiple diseases, takes 14 different medicines, said her husband. “She's not in good health. I have raised objections against taking her to Dhaka Medical [DMCH], as it is packed with coronavirus patients," said Mithu.
With her comorbidity, Rozina will face a worse situation if she catches the coronavirus, he said.
