Police arrest key suspect in Madaripur speedboat crash

Alam, the boatman, was receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, said Inspector Abdur Razzak of Khathalbari Jetty Police Outpost.

Following his discharge from the hospital, the river police arrested Alam and sent him to Shibchar Police Station. He will be presented to the court on Monday.

A passenger speedboat rammed into the bulkhead of a sand carrier near the Kathalbari pier on May 3. The bodies of 26 people were recovered afterwards. The bodies have since been turned over to the families of the dead.

A case was filed by SI Lokman Hossain of the Kathalbari Port Marine Police Outpost over the incident naming speedboat owners Kandu Molla and Zahirul Islam, driver Shah Alam and Shimulia port leaseholder Shah Alam Akon.

A few other unnamed individuals were also accused in the case. Shah Alam was hospitalised since the accident.