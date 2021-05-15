Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 May 2021 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2021 08:23 PM BdST
The government has decided to extend the ongoing coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 23, apprehending further transmission of the disease in the wake of Eid celebrations.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the decision on Saturday, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said.
An official notification on the lockdown will be issued on Sunday and the ongoing restrictions will remain unchanged.
An exodus of people from cities to rural areas for Eid celebrations has stoked fears of a rapid spike in coronavirus cases.
More to follow
