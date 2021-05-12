PBI questions ex-SP Babul Akter over murder of his wife Mitu
Liton Haider and Mintu Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2021 01:53 AM BdST Updated: 12 May 2021 01:53 AM BdST
The Police Bureau of Investigation has quizzed Babul Akter, a former superintendent of police, over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu, triggering a social media frenzy.
Babul appeared in the PBI office in Chattogram’s Pahartoli on Tuesday night, around five years after the murder in the port city. The decorated police officer had worked as deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.
The latest development in the investigation triggered speculations on Facebook, with some news media reporting that he has been arrested.
Police officials did not confirm whether Babul has been detained.
Abu Yusuf, a spokesman for PBI, said in the night that the official investigating the case was quizzing Babul. “He has not been arrested yet.”
Babul could not be seen coming out of the PBI office late in the night. The gate was locked and officials said Babul was inside.
“You’ll know about it later,” said Inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma, who is investigating the case.
Earlier, Santosh said, “He (Babul) came to us as the plaintiff of the case. I can’t say what we talked about because the investigation is still ongoing.”
Deputy Inspector General Banoj Kumar Majumder, head of PBI, said in the evening that they called Babul for the sake of the investigation.
“You can call it interrogation,” he said.
Mitu’s family initially was on Babul's side after her murder, but later suspected that the former police officer might have links to the killing.
Having earned plaudits for his role in anti-terrorism drives in Chattogram, he had also been questioned by the investigators.
He resigned following the controversy around three months after the death of his wife.
Mitu was hacked and shot dead near GEC Intersection in the port city early in the morning of June 5, 2016, when she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined Police Headquarters in Dhaka following promotion and transfer.
He accused unidentified people in the case started at Panchlaish Police Station over the murder.
It had initially been suspected that Babul’s actions against militants led to the murder of Mitu, but the investigation took a sharp turn when her family pointed the finger at Babul.
- Khaleda still in ‘critical’ state: Fakhrul
- Metro train debuts trip in media exhibition
- Thousands skirt pandemic curbs to go home
- Chinese envoy’s remarks ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Pandemic chaos unfolds over homeward journey
- Uncertainty clouds second COVID jab
- Gas crisis in parts of Bangladesh during Eid
- Daily tally: 38 virus deaths, 1,514 cases
- PBI questions ex-SP Babul Akter over murder of his wife Mitu
- The inside, and outside of Dhaka Metrorail coaches
- Khaleda Zia still in ‘critical’ condition, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- Thousands skirt pandemic curbs to return home for Eid
- Chinese ambassador’s remarks on Quad alliance are ‘presumptuous’: Momen
Most Read
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- Bangladesh actor faces social media abuse over religion. He resorts to poetry
- Chinese ambassador’s remarks on Quad alliance are ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- China urges Bangladesh not to join US-led Quad alliance, warns of ‘substantial damage’
- New breed of Bangladeshi Mujahideen: Young men abandon home to join Afghan militants
- Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 12,000; cases rise by 1,230
- Bodies wash up on the banks of India’s holiest river as coronavirus spreads nationwide
- Chaos unfolds as Bangladeshis travel homeward in pandemic
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out