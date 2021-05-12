Pandemic takes long-haul buses off the roads. So what?
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2021 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2021 12:51 PM BdST
Long-haul bus services have been suspended due to the pandemic, but that has not dissuaded some people from travelling home for the Eid holidays. A tide of Eid returnees set out for various destinations from Dhaka’s Gabtali on Wednesday morning.
Most of them were riding trucks or motorcycles, but some used private cars. Despite the restrictions imposed by the authorities, government-owned vehicles, some with police stickers, were part of the mad traffic. Most vehicles were heavily laden with luggage for the journey home.
This reporter counted 35 motorcycles crossing Gabtali’s Mohona Pump in 30 seconds from 4:45 am. Children sat sandwiched between their parents on the two-wheelers, drifting off to sleep as the families set out.
By 5 am, a crowd of motorcycles had amassed around the SP Filling Station at Gabtali. Some were travelling quite a distance and many had three or more riders. Not only were most vehicles weighed down by the usual travel baggage, a few even had cages of pet pigeons. The frightened birds would begin their Eid holidays surrounded by shouting and screaming as they hung off the sides of bikes.
A family of five from Mirpur were standing at one corner of the filling station. Four of them were women who worked in garment factories. They were headed to the northern district of Bogura, but had not made prior arrangements for the trip. They were, however, determined to take whatever transport they could find.
“We want to go,” said Afzal Hossain, a member of the family, “but we aren’t finding anything to take us.”
“We don’t mind the hardship, but we can’t find any transport.”
Sometime later, the family haggled for space on a truck. The truck driver’s assistant leaned out the window and told them that the trip had a fixed price of Tk 1,000. “I even set up a tarp so the rain won’t bother anyone,” he said.
Many trucks were travelling very slowly as they argued with passengers over the price. The relaxed pace caused traffic congestion from Aminbazar to the Technical intersection. Some police personnel were sitting out in front of the Gabtali outpost, but they took no initiative to control the traffic.
A police sergeant named Mujahid came to the foot of Aminbazar Bridge at 6 am, which seemed to spur the trucks to pick up the pace. One of the driver’s assistants shouted: “Let’s go, there’s a sergeant just behind us.”
The trucks moved on to the Aminbazar Bridge area. Some Gabtali transport workers on the bridge called out destinations like Tangail, Sirajganj and Kushtia. They would receive a commission for the passengers they gathered. They were asking Tk 500 for trips to Tangail, Tk 600 for Sirajganj and Tk 1,000 for Kushtia. Many were trying to haggle with them, which slowed the footpath to a crawl.
Bus workers shouted above the noise, trying to coax passengers into their vehicles. The workers assured them that they would get transport to Dinajpur, Rangpur and Bogura if they reached Chandra. It seemed as if the buses were likely to leave anytime soon. None of the buses were following health restrictions. The buses were packed with passengers, beyond the permissible limit of 50 percent occupancy.
A group of seven construction workers were trying to reach Nilphamari.
“We’re not rich,” said Sohel Rana, one of the group. “We’ll take whatever we can get.”
Past Aminbazar, the road cleared up and it was possible to get to Jahangirnagar University without stopping. But there was some traffic near the university as vehicles carrying workers along the side roads in Ashulia got on the highway. There was more traffic at Nabinagar, where garment workers were setting off on their Eid journeys. Many trucks had stopped by the side of the road to pick up passengers, causing congestion.
“Look how much trouble the government has caused,” said a man named Lokman Hossain. “I’m having to pay twice my usual bus fare just to take a truck!”
- For the poor, Eid arrives without festivity
- PBI quizzes Babul Akter
- Khaleda still in ‘critical’ state: Fakhrul
- Metro train debuts trip in media exhibition
- Thousands skirt pandemic curbs to go home
- Chinese envoy’s remarks ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Pandemic chaos unfolds over homeward journey
- Uncertainty clouds second COVID jab
- In the shadows of the pandemic, Eid arrives for the poor in Bangladesh without festivity
- PBI questions ex-SP Babul Akter over murder of his wife Mitu
- The inside, and outside of Dhaka Metrorail coaches
- Khaleda Zia still in ‘critical’ condition, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- Thousands skirt pandemic curbs to return home for Eid
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- Chinese ambassador’s remarks on Quad alliance are ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 12,000; cases rise by 1,230
- PBI questions ex-SP Babul Akter over murder of his wife Mitu
- Bodies wash up on the banks of India’s holiest river as coronavirus spreads nationwide
- 13-year-old boy with COVID-19 found abandoned in Kolkata
- Bangladesh actor faces social media abuse over religion. He resorts to poetry
- New breed of Bangladeshi Mujahideen: Young men abandon home to join Afghan militants