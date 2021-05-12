Bangladesh gets 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2021 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2021 01:04 PM BdST
Bangladesh has received 500,000 doses of a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine as a gift from China.
The vaccine doses reached Dhaka on a special Bangladesh Air Force flight on Wednesday.
Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming formally handed over the doses to Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at an event at the state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka.
On Apr 29, Bangladesh approved the emergency use of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine amid a supply squeeze. The World Health Organization later approved for emergency use a COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm, bolstering Beijing's push for a bigger role in inoculating the world.
The vaccine, one of two main Chinese coronavirus vaccines that have been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and elsewhere, is the first developed by a non-Western country to win WHO backing.
- For the poor, Eid arrives without festivity
- PBI quizzes Babul Akter
- Khaleda still in ‘critical’ state: Fakhrul
- Metro train debuts trip in media exhibition
- Thousands skirt pandemic curbs to go home
- Chinese envoy’s remarks ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Pandemic chaos unfolds over homeward journey
- Uncertainty clouds second COVID jab
- In the shadows of the pandemic, Eid arrives for the poor in Bangladesh without festivity
- PBI questions ex-SP Babul Akter over murder of his wife Mitu
- The inside, and outside of Dhaka Metrorail coaches
- Khaleda Zia still in ‘critical’ condition, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- Thousands skirt pandemic curbs to return home for Eid
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- Chinese ambassador’s remarks on Quad alliance are ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 12,000; cases rise by 1,230
- PBI questions ex-SP Babul Akter over murder of his wife Mitu
- Bodies wash up on the banks of India’s holiest river as coronavirus spreads nationwide
- 13-year-old boy with COVID-19 found abandoned in Kolkata
- Bangladesh actor faces social media abuse over religion. He resorts to poetry
- New breed of Bangladeshi Mujahideen: Young men abandon home to join Afghan militants