Bangladesh gets 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine

The vaccine doses reached Dhaka on a special Bangladesh Air Force flight on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming formally handed over the doses to Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at an event at the state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka.

On Apr 29, Bangladesh approved the emergency use of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine amid a supply squeeze. The World Health Organization later approved for emergency use a COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm, bolstering Beijing's push for a bigger role in inoculating the world.

The vaccine, one of two main Chinese coronavirus vaccines that have been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and elsewhere, is the first developed by a non-Western country to win WHO backing.