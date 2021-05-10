Bangladesh adds 6,988 more to final list of freedom fighters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2021 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 12:17 AM BdST
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has confirmed the names of nearly another 7,000 people from eight divisions on the final list of 1971 freedom fighters.
The ministry published the fresh list containing names of 6,988 individuals on its website on Sunday.
The list includes names of 1,942 people from Dhaka division, another 1,347 people from Chattogram, 573 others from Barishal, 770 people from Khulna, 567 freedom fighters from Mymensingh, 684 of them from Rajshahi, 572 registered from Rangpur and 533 more from Sylhet.
Sufi Abdullah Maruf, a spokesman for the ministry, said that the civil gazettes, not authorised by the National Freedom Fighters Council, was not included in the list. The unauthorised gazettes will be published later after regularisation.
The government published the first list of 147,537 freedom fighters, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders and 191 martyred intellectuals, in March this year.
