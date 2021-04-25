Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2021 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2021 11:54 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded the highest temperature in seven years as it swelters under a severe heat wave.
The mercury rose to 41.2 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Sunday, the highest in the country since 2014, according to the Met Office.
Dhaka experienced the hottest day in eight years, with the highest temperature recorded at 39.5 degrees Celsius.
“A heat wave is sweeping over the country. Sunday was the hottest day of the rainless month. This is the highest temperature on record since 2014,” Senior Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said.
In 2014, Chuadanga recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. In the same year, the maximum temperature in Dhaka also climbed to 40 degrees Celsius.
In the last two decades, the highest temperature in Bangladesh was 42.2 degrees Celsius in Jashore.
A temperature between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius is considered mild heat wave while 38 to 40 degrees Celsius moderate heat wave and above 40 degrees Celsius is extreme heat wave.
Meteorologist Hafizur said the maximum temperature across the country hovered between 36 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.
“This is not an unusual temperature. We haven't had rainy weather in Baishakh. The ongoing heat wave will continue. Daytime temperatures may rise slightly and the night temperature may remain unchanged.”
The weather may change slightly in the next two days, with rain and thunderstorm in the forecast for the weekend.
