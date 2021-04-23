Bangladesh to reopen shopping malls on Sunday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2021 01:18 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2021 02:28 PM BdST
Malls and stores will be allowed to reopen on Sunday amid the nationwide lockdown with shopping hours from 10 am to 5 pm every day.
The Cabinet Division issued a notice on Friday, allowing the reopening of the malls and stores and instructed the shop owners to maintain “strict” health rules.
The notice takes into account the lives and livelihoods of the people employed in the sector.
“The market management committees must take necessary measures to implement the directives," the notice said.
The second phase of a stricter lockdown, enforced since Apr 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, will continue until Apr 28. All stores and malls had been ordered shut.
Bangladesh on Thursday registered 98 new fatalities from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 10,781. The caseload surged by 4,014 in 24 hours to 736,074, according to government data.
- Lockdown curbs to ease from Apr 28
- Daily tally: 3,629 virus cases, 88 deaths
- Shopping malls to reopen on Sunday
- Police look for Hifazat videos
- Bangladesh to join China vaccine facility
- AL leader sent to jail for sharing Hifazat's posts
- Stay alert or risk third virus wave: Maleque
- India ‘working’ to send vaccines to Bangladesh: Doraiswami
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- Bangladesh logs 3,629 virus cases, 88 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh to reopen shopping malls on Sunday
- Fire in Old Dhaka chemical warehouse kills 2
- Police searching for videos of Hifazat violence, leaders’ speeches for evidence
- Bangladesh to join China’s COVID vaccine storage facility for South Asia
Most Read
- First metrorail coaches arrive in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to join China’s COVID vaccine storage facility for South Asia
- Bangladesh to reopen shopping malls on Sunday
- COVID-19: India reports world’s highest infection tally for second day
- US jails Bangladesh man for life plus 30 years for 2017 Manhattan subway bombing
- Bangladesh logs 3,629 virus cases, 88 deaths in a day
- Manikganj AL leader sent to jail for sharing Hifazat's posts on Facebook
- Police searching for videos of Hifazat violence, leaders’ speeches for evidence
- Death toll from chemical warehouse fire in Dhaka rises to 4
- Newborn twins are found dead in an apartment in Queens