Bangladesh to reopen shopping malls on Sunday

The Cabinet Division issued a notice on Friday, allowing the reopening of the malls and stores and instructed the shop owners to maintain “strict” health rules.

The notice takes into account the lives and livelihoods of the people employed in the sector.

“The market management committees must take necessary measures to implement the directives," the notice said.

The second phase of a stricter lockdown, enforced since Apr 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, will continue until Apr 28. All stores and malls had been ordered shut.

Bangladesh on Thursday registered 98 new fatalities from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 10,781. The caseload surged by 4,014 in 24 hours to 736,074, according to government data.