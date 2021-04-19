Dhaka court remands Islamist leader Mamunul Haque for 7 days
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2021 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2021 02:18 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has allowed the police to interrogate Hifazat-e Islam leader Mamunul Haque in their custody for seven days.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari issued the remand order on Monday after his court appearance. SI Sajedul Haque of Mohammadpur Police Station produced Mamunul in court, seeking a remand order.
The hardline Islamist leader was arrested at Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur on Sunday in a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station in 2020, according to the police.
"He was arrested after investigators found clear evidence of his involvement in the incident," said Harun Ur Rashid, Tejgaon division deputy commissioner.
Mamunul, joint secretary general of the radical group, was known for his hate speech and aggressive sermons in religious congregations and on social media, enjoying popularity among hardliners.
