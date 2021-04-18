Bangladesh arrests Hifazat leader Mamunul Haque, known for hate speech and aggression
Published: 18 Apr 2021 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 02:55 PM BdST
Hifazat-e Islam leader Mamunul Haque has been detained from a Dhaka madrasa in a case that involves his role in violence.
Joint Commissioner Mahbub Alam of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch, confirmed the arrest on Sunday. He was brought to the Tejgaon Deputy Police Commissioner’s offices.
Mamunul, joint secretary general of the radical group, is known for his hate speech and aggressive sermons in religious congregations and on social media, enjoying popularity among hardliners.
Earlier this month, the man gained unsavoury reputation after he was caught at a resort in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon with a woman who he claimed was his second wife. His claim was later disputed by the authorities.
Mamunul and his party colleagues led a series of protests against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, unleashing violence in parts of Bangladesh.
