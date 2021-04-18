Home > Bangladesh

Myanmar quake sends tremors to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Apr 2021 10:41 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 10:41 PM BdST

An earthquake centred in Myanmar has sent tremors in the southern regions of Bangladesh, including Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

The 5 magnitude quake struck at 7:24pm on Sunday, according to Zahirul Islam, an official at the Meteorological Department's  earthquake observation centre.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 414 km south-east of Dhaka, 274 km east of Chattogram and 258 km east of Cox's Bazar in Myanmar's Hakha region.

Earlier on April 5, tremors were felt in several parts of the country, including the capital, due to an earthquake in Bhutan.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories