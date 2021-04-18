Myanmar quake sends tremors to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2021 10:41 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 10:41 PM BdST
An earthquake centred in Myanmar has sent tremors in the southern regions of Bangladesh, including Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.
The 5 magnitude quake struck at 7:24pm on Sunday, according to Zahirul Islam, an official at the Meteorological Department's earthquake observation centre.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 414 km south-east of Dhaka, 274 km east of Chattogram and 258 km east of Cox's Bazar in Myanmar's Hakha region.
Earlier on April 5, tremors were felt in several parts of the country, including the capital, due to an earthquake in Bhutan.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh launches $7.5m fund for production of protective equipment in pandemic
- Bangladesh chief justice says saving lives must come before livelihoods
- Bangladesh reports 102 new virus deaths, another grim record
- Two cases started over clash at Banshkhali power plant
- Police arrest Hifazat-e Islam leader Mamunul Haque in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Hifazat leader Mamunul Haque, known for hate speech and aggression
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
- Actor SM Mohsin, who graced television for decades, dies of COVID
- Bangladesh reports 102 new virus deaths, another grim record
- IEDCR crunches grim data: Coronavirus patients are dying faster
- Banshkhali clash: 'Whiff of instigation' in protest over 'back pay, working hours' at power plant
- COVID-19 hospital at DNCC market to open Sunday
- Bangla cinema’s quintessential ‘girl next door’: Kabori in the eyes of her co-stars
- COVID vaccines may affect women differently
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown