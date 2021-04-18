Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2021 04:04 AM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 04:04 AM BdST
Renowned actor Mesbahuddin Ahmed Wasim has died in hospital care at the age of 74.
He passed away at Dhaka's Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital around 12:30am on Sunday, said Zayed Khan, general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association.
The actor had been suffering from various geriatric diseases for several years and had been unable to walk for around a month.
Wasim started his career in 1972 as an assistant director in the film 'Chhanda Hariye Gelo' directed by renowned filmmaker SM Shafi. He also played a small role in that film.
He later made his acting debut in 1974 with the film 'Raater Par Din'. He was one of the top heroes in folk fantasy and action films during the seventies and eighties.
Wasim has acted in scores of hit films, including The Rain, Daku Mansur, Jighangsa, Ke Ashol Ke Nakal, Bahadur, Dost Dushman, Mansi, Dui Rajkumar, Saudagar, Naram Garam and Iman.
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
- COVID-19 hospital at DNCC market to open Sunday
- Banshkhali clash: 'Whiff of instigation' in protest over 'back pay, working hours' at power plant
- COVID patient of Mugda hospital jumps to his death
- Former JU teacher Tareq Shamsur Rahman found dead
- Bangladesh cancels seven special flights for migrant workers amid lockdown
Most Read
- Five die in clash between police and power plant workers in Banshkhali
- Kabori: The passing of a spellbinder
- Bangladesh cinema legend Sarah Begum Kabori dies of COVID-19 aged 71
- Bangladesh says teary goodbye to Kabori, who enchanted cinema lovers for decades
- Bangladesh reports 101 deaths for second day in COVID flareup
- Former JU teacher Tareque Shamsur Rehman found dead
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- COVID patient of Mugda hospital jumps to his death
- Overnight rain brings relief
- Bangladesh cancels seven special flights for migrant workers amid lockdown