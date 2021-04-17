Overnight rain brings relief

The rain came down around 4 am Saturday, accompanied by a temporary gusty wind, in Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet. Showers were reported in Gazipur, Narsingdi and Kishoreganj as well, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Parts of Rangamati, Feni, Khagrachhari and Chattogram also experienced rain in the early hours of the day.

“About 24mm of rain was recorded in Dhaka around this time,” said Ruhul Kuddus, a meteorologist of the weather office. “The wind speed reached 59km per hour. Rain also fell in various places outside Dhaka in the early morning.”

The country’s highest temperature on Friday was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. In Dhaka, the temperature soared as high as 36.1 degrees Celsius.

The rain cut that through the extended wave of hot weather on Saturday brought some relief to residents.

The heat spread across the country at the end of the Bangla month of Chaitra. A lack of rainfall at the start of Boishakh led to a mild to medium heatwave in the capital and other cities.

According to the Met Office, a mild heat wave is sweeping across the Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kumarkhali regions, but it may abate in some areas.

Their 24-hour forecast indicates parts of Jashore, Kushtia and Cumilla may experience rain or gusty winds on Saturday.