Square Hospital doctor travelling without lockdown pass is exempted from fine
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2021 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 01:38 PM BdST
Nazmul Haque, a doctor working at Square Hospital’s COVID unit who was fined Tk 3,000 for going out in his car has been exempted from paying the sum.
The doctor was fined on the first day of the lockdown on his way to work. The news set social media ablaze with criticism.
"The authorities decided to waive the Tk 3,000 fine considering the overall situation," Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, joint commissioner of traffic police, said.
On Wednesday, Nazmul was travelling to the hospital from his village in Munshiganj after his father was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The doctor said the police stopped him at a checkpoint near the High Court and fined him even after he showed his ID card. Hours later, the traffic police waived the fine.
“An officer called me on Wednesday and asked me to appear at their office with documents to resolve the issue,” he said.
- Police stop doctors, fine one in lockdown
- 4 of a family die in Gaibandha crash
- Pahela Baishakh was hottest of season
- Special flights for migrant workers
- Movement pass: high interest, few applications
- For many, lockdown makes second shot uncertain
- DG of health irked by media reports
- A mix of hope and pandemic gloom
- Dhaka traffic surges on the second day of lockdown
- Square Hospital doctor travelling without lockdown pass is exempted from fine
- Police stop doctors, fine one in coronavirus lockdown
- Four of a family die as covered van crashes into autorickshaw in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh sizzles in heat wave with Pahela Baishakh hottest day of season
- Bangladesh to operate special flights for migrant workers amid COVID lockdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Lockdown pass piques public curiosity, but not many takers
- Former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru dies of COVID
- Janitors wanted: Canada opens immigration door wider as pandemic cuts arrivals
- Bangladesh reports 96 new virus deaths, a record in daily count
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- Bustle is gone: Dhaka hunkers behind closed shutters
- Police stop doctors, fine one in coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh's coronavirus caseload surges by 100,000 in 16 days, fastest pace
- Shamsuzzaman Khan, president of Bangla Academy, dies after contracting COVID