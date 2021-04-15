Square Hospital doctor travelling without lockdown pass is exempted from fine

The doctor was fined on the first day of the lockdown on his way to work. The news set social media ablaze with criticism.

"The authorities decided to waive the Tk 3,000 fine considering the overall situation," Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, joint commissioner of traffic police, said.

On Wednesday, Nazmul was travelling to the hospital from his village in Munshiganj after his father was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The doctor said the police stopped him at a checkpoint near the High Court and fined him even after he showed his ID card. Hours later, the traffic police waived the fine.

“An officer called me on Wednesday and asked me to appear at their office with documents to resolve the issue,” he said.