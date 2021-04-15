Home > Bangladesh

Square Hospital doctor travelling without lockdown pass is exempted from fine

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Apr 2021 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 01:38 PM BdST

Nazmul Haque, a doctor working at Square Hospital’s COVID unit who was fined Tk 3,000 for going out in his car has been exempted from paying the sum. 

The doctor was fined on the first day of the lockdown on his way to work. The news set social media ablaze with criticism.

"The authorities decided to waive the Tk 3,000 fine considering the overall situation," Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, joint commissioner of traffic police, said.

On Wednesday, Nazmul was travelling to the hospital from his village in Munshiganj after his father was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The doctor said the police stopped him at a checkpoint near the High Court and fined him even after he showed his ID card. Hours later, the traffic police waived the fine.

“An officer called me on Wednesday and asked me to appear at their office with documents to resolve the issue,” he said.

