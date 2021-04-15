Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 10,000

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Apr 2021 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 04:30 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 94 new fatalities from the coronavirus in a day, taking the death toll to 10,081.

The caseload surged to 707,362 after 4,192 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.

Another 5,915 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 597,214.

As many as 19,959 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 21 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 84.43 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.

Globally, over 138.3 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.97 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

