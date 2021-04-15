Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 10,000
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2021 04:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 04:30 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 94 new fatalities from the coronavirus in a day, taking the death toll to 10,081.
The caseload surged to 707,362 after 4,192 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
Another 5,915 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 597,214.
As many as 19,959 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 21 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 84.43 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 138.3 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.97 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Surge in traffic on 2nd day of lockdown
- Police stop doctors, fine one in lockdown
- 4 of a family die in Gaibandha crash
- Pahela Baishakh was hottest of season
- Special flights for migrant workers
- Movement pass: high interest, few applications
- For many, lockdown makes second shot uncertain
- DG of health irked by media reports
- Dhaka traffic surges on the second day of lockdown
- Square Hospital doctor travelling without lockdown pass is exempted from fine
- Police stop doctors, fine one in coronavirus lockdown
- Four of a family die as covered van crashes into autorickshaw in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh sizzles in heat wave with Pahela Baishakh hottest day of season
- Bangladesh to operate special flights for migrant workers amid COVID lockdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Lockdown pass piques public curiosity, but not many takers
- Janitors wanted: Canada opens immigration door wider as pandemic cuts arrivals
- Former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru dies of COVID
- Police stop doctors, fine one in coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- Bangladesh's coronavirus caseload surges by 100,000 in 16 days, fastest pace
- Bangladesh reports 96 new virus deaths, a record in daily count
- Square Hospital doctor travelling without lockdown pass is exempted from fine
- Bustle is gone: Dhaka hunkers behind closed shutters