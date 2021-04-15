Bangladesh to launch special flights for migrant workers Apr 17
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2021 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 11:48 PM BdST
The government has decided to start special flight services to five countries on Apr 17 to allow migrant workers to return to work amid the suspension of regular flights due to the ongoing lockdown across Bangladesh.
The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting on Thursday, said M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).
Special flights will be operated to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Singapore from Saturday, he said.
"If any Bangladeshi is stranded in any of those countries, they can also return home on those flights. However, we are discouraging them from returning to the country unless it is absolutely necessary. ”
People who are planning to come back home must have a coronavirus-negative test result and enter institutional quarantine for 14 days upon their return, according to Mofidul.
A day before the government's decision, the Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare told bdnews24.com that the decision to launch a special flight for expatriates was taken at a meeting of secretaries. Ahmed Munirush Salehin.
The meeting was chaired by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and was attended by senior officials including Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, Expatriate Welfare and Civil Aviation and Tourism and Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Managing Director of Bangladesh Biman.
International flights have been suspended by CAAB for the duration of the 'all-out lockdown'. The two flights which were scheduled to operate between Apr 14 and 20 have been brought forward.
