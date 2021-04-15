Actress Kabori goes on life support as health worsens

The hospital's Director Prof Faruque Ahmed said the measure was taken after her condition deteriorated on Thursday.

In a video message, Kabori's son Shaker Chishti solicited prayers from the public for the popular actress of yesteryears.

Kabori tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Apr 5 and was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital.

She was later moved into intensive care at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital as her condition worsened. Kabori is also suffering from kidney ailments.

Kabori started her career with renowned filmmaker Subhas Dutta’s ‘Shutorang’ in 1964. The others films she acted in include ‘Neel Akasher Neeche’, ‘Mainamati’, ‘Dheu-er Por Dheu’, ‘Porichoy’, ‘Odhikar’, ‘Beiman’, ‘Abak Prithibi’, ‘Sonali Akash’, and ‘Deep Nebhe Nai’.