Panel to announce the start date of the Ramadan on Tuesday

The panel will meet at the office of the Islamic Foundation on Apr 13, according to a notice issued on Monday.

The meeting will be presided over by Md Faridul Haque Khan, the state minister for religious affairs.

If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted anywhere in Bangladesh, citizens are requested to report their findings to their local deputy commissioner or Upazila Nirbahi Officer or contact the authorities on the following numbers: 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337 (telephone); 9563397 and 9555951 (fax).

Meanwhile, the Muslims of Saudi Arabia will start fasting on Tuesday as the moon was not sighted on Sunday.

Generally, Ramadan starts and Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha are celebrated in Bangladesh a day after those events in Saudi Arabia.