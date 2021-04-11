Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by two days
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2021 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2021 01:06 PM BdST
The government has extended the ongoing virus lockdown by two days to Apr 13, merging it with a new lockdown that starts a day later.
Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said public transports would be suspended until further notice.
"The first phase of the lockdown is coming to an end today. The relatively severe lockdown will start on Apr 14,” Quader said on Sunday. “It’s a continuation of the ongoing lockdown.”
