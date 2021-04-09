Police arrest 4 RAB men for kidnapping, demanding ransom

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said they were apprehended on the basis of 'specific allegations'.

"There were six people in the kidnapping ring. Four have been arrested. After filing a case, they were handed over to the RAB.”

RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin told bdnews24.com that the four suspects would face action if the allegations against them were proved.

"There won't be any sympathy for them. So far, every RAB member, whose wrongdoings were proven, have been punished. The force does not take responsibility for any person's crime. The RAB has a 100 percent rate of punishing those who committed a crime."

Moin, however, was not willing to reveal the identities of the arrested RAB personnel.

Asked which battalion they belonged to, he said, "They do not belong to any particular battalion."