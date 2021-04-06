Death toll in Narayanganj launch capsize rises to 34

Five more bodies were found in the river on Tuesday morning, said Nahida Barik, Sadar upazila nirbahi officer.

Earlier, the rescuers retrieved 29 bodies from the sunken launch on the Shitalakkhya river.

Packed beyond its capacity, the launch Sabit Al Asad from Munshiganj capsized near Madanganj Ghat on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a cargo vessel, SKL-3.

Some passengers were able to swim back ashore, while most of them were missing. Later, most of the bodies were retrieved from the launch after it was recovered.

The Fire Service is still continuing a search for some unnamed passengers.

The district administration in Narayanganj has formed a seven-member probe panel headed by Khadeja Taheri Bobby, additional district magistrate. Another investigation committee will be headed by BIWTA Director Rafiqul Islam.