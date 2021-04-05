Tremors felt in north of Bangladesh

The Meteorological Department says the epicentre of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that struck at 9:20pm on Monday was 403 kilometres north-northwest from Dhaka.

Zahirul Haque, an official at the earthquake observation centre of the department, said tremors were felt in Panchagarh and several other districts.

Nazrul Islam Jewel, OC of Naogaon Sadar Model Police Station, said there were no reports of damage due to the tremors that lasted three to four seconds.