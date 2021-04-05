Tremors felt in north of Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2021 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 10:53 PM BdST
People in several districts in the north of Bangladesh, including Panchagarh and Naogaon, have felt tremors due to an earthquake in Bhutan.
The Meteorological Department says the epicentre of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that struck at 9:20pm on Monday was 403 kilometres north-northwest from Dhaka.
Zahirul Haque, an official at the earthquake observation centre of the department, said tremors were felt in Panchagarh and several other districts.
Nazrul Islam Jewel, OC of Naogaon Sadar Model Police Station, said there were no reports of damage due to the tremors that lasted three to four seconds.
