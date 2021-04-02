Hit by new virus wave, Bangladesh shuts zoos

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock on Friday issued a statement, saying both zoos will remain shut to visitors until further notice. The Chattogram district administration shut the port-city zoo two days ago.

Bangladesh closed entertainment centres, including the zoos, at the end of March in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.

After seven months of closure, the national zoo at Mirpur reopened on Nov 1, but the new uptick in virus cases forced the authorities to shut it again.