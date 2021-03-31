Sixth batch of 2,555 Rohingya refugees off to Bhasan Char

They departed the Ukhiya Degree College premises in three groups on Tuesday afternoon, said Mohammad Shamsu Douza, additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation.

Over 4,000 refugees expressed interest in moving to the remote island housing project in Noakhali in this phase, according to him.

The government will send around 2,000 more Rohingya refugees to Chattogram from where they will be shipped to the island, Shamsu Douza said.

In the first five phases, around 14,200 Rohingya refugees were shifted to Bhasan Char from Cox’s Bazar.

Imran-Al-Mamun, a local journalist in Ukhiya, said that he had seen RAB and police teams escorting the buses carrying the Rohingya refugees.

Law enforcers tightened security from Ghumdhum transit camp to Ukhiya Degree College ground due to the relocation