Sixth batch of 2,555 Rohingya refugees off to Bhasan Char
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2021 01:02 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2021 01:02 AM BdST
As many as 44 buses carrying the sixth batch of 2,555 Rohingya have set off for Chattogram from Cox’s Bazar refugee camps for relocation to the Bhasan Char island.
They departed the Ukhiya Degree College premises in three groups on Tuesday afternoon, said Mohammad Shamsu Douza, additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation.
The government will send around 2,000 more Rohingya refugees to Chattogram from where they will be shipped to the island, Shamsu Douza said.
Law enforcers tightened security from Ghumdhum transit camp to Ukhiya Degree College ground due to the relocation
