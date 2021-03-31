Home > Bangladesh

Sixth batch of 2,555 Rohingya refugees off to Bhasan Char

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Mar 2021 01:02 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2021 01:02 AM BdST

As many as 44 buses carrying the sixth batch of 2,555 Rohingya have set off for Chattogram from Cox’s Bazar refugee camps for relocation to the Bhasan Char island.

They departed the Ukhiya Degree College premises in three groups on Tuesday afternoon, said Mohammad Shamsu Douza, additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation.

Over 4,000 refugees expressed interest in moving to the remote island housing project in Noakhali in this phase, according to him.

The government will send around 2,000 more Rohingya refugees to Chattogram from where they will be shipped to the island, Shamsu Douza said.

In the first five phases, around 14,200 Rohingya refugees were shifted to Bhasan Char from Cox’s Bazar.

Imran-Al-Mamun, a local journalist in Ukhiya, said that he had seen RAB and police teams escorting the buses carrying the Rohingya refugees.

Law enforcers tightened security from Ghumdhum transit camp to Ukhiya Degree College ground due to the relocation

