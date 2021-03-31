Four dead as truck and autorickshaw collide in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2021 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2021 12:56 PM BdST
Four people have died in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Chattogram’s Raozan Upazila.
The accident took place in the Dewanpur area of Chattogram-Kaptai road in the early hours of Wednesday, said police and fire service.
The dead have been identified as autorickshaw driver Md Kamrul Islam, 27, and passengers — Md Morshed, 38, Md Idris, 55, and Md Siraj.
The autorickshaw was heading towards Kaptai from Chattogram, SI Humayun Kabir of Rangunia police station, told bdnews24.com. On the way, it collided with a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction. Four people died on the spot.
Liton Hawlader, a senior officer at Raozan fire station, said the autorickshaw got stuck to the truck after the collision.
"The accident took place at around 2:30 am. Upon receiving the news, our staff went to the spot and recovered two bodies from the road and two more from inside the autorickshaw and handed them over to the police.”
Although the police managed to seize the truck, the driver escaped, said SI Kabir.
