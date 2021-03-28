Dhaka police on alert as Hifazat calls nationwide hartal

Law enforcement personnel are keeping vigil at various intersections of the capital amidst a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by radical group Hifazat-e Islam.

Hifazat activists have been demonstrating by blocking the Narayanganj highway since morning. But no major disturbances have been reported in Dhaka yet.

Long-haul bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways have been suspended since Sunday morning for security concerns. However, various types of public transportation services, including buses, were seen operating in the city areas. A number of private cars were also spotted in the streets.

Hifazat-e Islam called hartal for Sunday over the death of people in Dhaka, Chattogram and Brahmanbaria in clashes with police on Mar 26 during protests against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A group of people had gathered at the Kutubkhali Jame Masjid in support of the strike and the police dispersed them, according to Taposh Pal, a duty officer of Jatrabari Police Station.

The situation at Syedabad bus terminal is normal, he said. “It’s the same in Darussalam and Banani.”

"Vehicles have been plying the roads since morning. There is no problem,” said Kamrul Hussain, Darussalam police station inspector (operations).

ASI Kalim Uddin of Banani Police Station said, “We have not received any news of disturbances. Vehicles are running through Mohakhali and Banani areas as usual.”

Buses are operating through the Mohakhali terminal and there is no picketing, said Tejgaon industrial area police station SI Joydev Jayadhar.

Kamalapur Railway police station duty officer SI Riaz Mahmud said all the trains have left on time since morning. The strike has had no effect there.

Some Hifazat activists were injured in clashes in the Baitul Mukarram area after the Jummah prayers on Friday. Later, at least four people died in clashes with Chattogram police. Another five were killed in a similar incident in Brahmanbaria on Saturday.

Although the BNP did not formally support the Hifazat strike, it has announced a two-day programme to protest the loss of lives during the clashes. The party will hold rallies and processions in all metropolitan areas, including Dhaka, on Monday and procession or assemblies in the districts on Tuesday.