Bangladesh observes Genocide Day with one-minute blackout

The country plunged into darkness for a minute at 9pm on Thursday to observe the day.

bdnews24.com's correspondent Russell Sarkar said the lights of important installations, including street lights in TSC area, were turned off on the Dhaka University campus.

The lights of the academic building and field of Government Titumir College in Mohakhali were also switched off for a minute.

Asif Mahmud, a photographer for bdnews24.com based in the capital's Agargaon, said none of the beautifying lights that had been on display in the area to mark the golden jubilee of independence were switched on during the blackout period on Thursday.

Mofidul Hoque, one of the trustees of the Liberation War Museum, said the most heinous genocide of the 20th century was launched on this night 50 years ago.

The Pakistan Army swooped down on unarmed Bengalis on the night of Mar 25 in a brutal attempt to crush their struggle for freedom.

Codenamed ‘Operation Searchlight’, it carried out genocide in the early hours of that night in Dhaka.

Bengalis retaliated with spectacular resistance and fought for nine months of Liberation War to snatch the victory on Dec 16 when occupying Pakistani forces surrendered to the allied forces backed by India.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence before being arrested by the Pakistani forces the same night.

The 10-day event marking of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu also took on a different dimension on Thursday.

A government statement on Monday said the whole of Bangladesh would go dark for one minute on Thursday night in memory of those killed in the massacre of Mar 25, 1971.

Besides, it instructed the authorities not to illuminate government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings and installations.

"The government has taken the decision to implement the national programme on March 25, the day of the genocide. The relevant governmental and non-governmental organisations and the general public have been requested to assist the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs in the implementation of the programmes."