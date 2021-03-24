Home > Bangladesh

MP Haji Selim hospitalised with COVID-19

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2021 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2021 01:26 AM BdST

Awami League MP Haji Mohammad Selim has been hospitalised with coronavirus.

The Dhaka-7 MP was admitted to LABAID Specialised Hospital on Tuesday after two tests came back positive, said his aide Mahiuddin Mahmud Belal.

Selim’s condition was good and he was undergoing treatment at a COVID unit cabin, said Meher-e-Kkoda, a spokesman for the hospital.

