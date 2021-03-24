MP Haji Selim hospitalised with COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2021 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2021 01:26 AM BdST
Awami League MP Haji Mohammad Selim has been hospitalised with coronavirus.
The Dhaka-7 MP was admitted to LABAID Specialised Hospital on Tuesday after two tests came back positive, said his aide Mahiuddin Mahmud Belal.
Selim’s condition was good and he was undergoing treatment at a COVID unit cabin, said Meher-e-Kkoda, a spokesman for the hospital.
More stories
- Haji Selim contracts COVID-19
- HC rules on online registration of marriage, divorce
- 3,554 virus cases, highest daily count in over 8 months
- 14 to die for conspiracy to kill Hasina
- Gas supply disrupted in Dhaka
- Bhutan PM Tshering in Dhaka
- Seven dead in Rohingya refugee camp fire
- Lack of evidence found hurting trafficking cases
Recent Stories
- MP Haji Selim hospitalised with COVID-19
- 20 injured as Bangladesh Chhatra League, leftist students clash over Modi’s visit
- Mercury soars to 39°C as Bangladesh sizzles in heat wave
- Virtual candlelight vigil, discussion to call for recognition of 1971 Bangladesh genocide
- High Court rules on online registration of marriage, divorce
- Bangladesh logs 3,554 new virus cases, highest daily count in over 8 months
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs 3,554 new virus cases, highest daily count in over 8 months
- ‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again
- Shakib flying back to Bangladesh amid fresh debate over his leave request
- 14 militants get death in 2000 case over conspiracy to assassinate PM Hasina
- Steely Latham ton helps New Zealand down Bangladesh in second ODI to clinch series
- Bangladesh orders five hospitals to prepare for possible COVID-19 patient influx
- UNHCR says 15 dead as massive fire ravages thousands of Rohingya camp homes
- Bhutan PM Tshering arrives in Dhaka to join Bangabandhu celebrations
- Massive fire destroys over 9,600 homes in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp
- Gas supply disrupted by Dhaka roadworks