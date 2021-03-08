Nine get death for murder in Chattogram's Fatikchhari

Chattogram's Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge Farzana Akhter announced the verdict on Monday.

The convicts have also been fined Tk 20,000 each, according to state prosecutor Md Nasir Uddin.

One of the 10 accused in the case had died and was therefore cleared of the charges. But only one of the nine remaining suspects was present in court while the others are absconding.

The accused had killed Nesar Ahmed Tota of Kachuapar in Fatikchhari Upazila on Nov 1, 2003, according to the case dossier.