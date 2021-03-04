Bangladesh frees cartoonist Kishore after 10 months in pre-trial detention
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2021 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2021 02:19 PM BdST
Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore has been released on bail after 10 months in jail in a digital security case.
He walked out of Kashimpur Central Jail-2 around 12:15pm Thursday, said Jail Superintendent Abdul Jalil.
"We have received the bail document around 9:30 am and released him after scrutiny," he said.
Kishore left the jail premises around 12 pm with his friends and relatives who were waiting outside to receive him.
He did not speak to the media.
The High Court granted six-month bail to Kishore on Wednesday.
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, co-accused in the same case, died in jail on Feb 25. His bail was sought in an application before his death, along with Kishore’s.
Kishore was arrested with writer Mushtaq on charges of propagating disinformation against the government on social media in a case under the Digital Security Act.
The case was started against 11 people by Deputy Assistant Director Zahirul Islam of RAB-3 with Ramna Police Station.
- Research efforts should focus on people's welfare, says Hasina
- Bangladesh frees cartoonist Kishore after 10 months in pre-trial detention
- Mushtaq died of ‘natural causes’, says probe panel
- India FM Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka to finalise itinerary of Modi’s visit
- Hasina expresses condolences over adviser HT Imam's death
- Protesters give government until Mar 26 to repeal Digital Security Act
Most Read
- HT Imam, political adviser to prime minister, dies aged 82
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
- Wigmaker sues bdnews24.com for reporting worker unrest
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Brazil’s COVID crisis is a warning to the whole world, scientists say
- Nearly 40 killed in violent day of protests against Myanmar coup, UN envoy says