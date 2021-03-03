Protesters give government until Mar 26 to repeal Digital Security Act
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2021 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 07:57 PM BdST
Demonstrators protesting for Mushtaq Ahmed have demanded that the Digital Security Act be repealed by Mar 26 following the writer’s death in jail pending trial after he was arrested on charges pressed under the law.
Nagorik Somaj, a platform of different organisations led by Zafrullah Chowdhury, trustee of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra, raised the demand on Wednesday and called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to consider it.
Zonayed Saki, the chief convener of Ganasanghati Andolan, said they would organise fresh protests if the demand is not met by the time.
“We have just one demand today - the Digital Security Act has to be scrapped. There is no need to amend it because we don’t want any refinement. We want it to be repealed,” Zafrullah said.
