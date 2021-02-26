Four dead after bus rams autorickshaw in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2021 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2021 12:53 PM BdST
Four people have been killed after a bus ploughed into an autorickshaw in Bogura's Shahjahanpur Upazila.
The accident took place near the Majhira Cantonment around 6am on Friday, according to Abdul Hamid, assistant director of Bogura Fire Service.
The authorities have been able to identify two of the dead as Shah Jamal from Dhunat Upazila and 'Kalidas' from Shahjahanpur Upazila.
A Gaibandha-bound 'Shawon Paribahan' bus from Dhaka rammed the autorickshaw from behind, killing three people, including its driver, on the spot, said Hamid.
Another person was rushed to Bogura's Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries.
