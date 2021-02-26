Seven die as two buses collide on Dhaka Sylhet highway
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2021 09:50 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2021 11:14 AM BdST
At least seven people have died after two busses collided on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Dakshin Surma Upazila.
The accident that occurred near Rashidpur on Friday morning left 15 people injured, said Md Monirul Islam, chief of the local police station.
A Sylhet-bound bus operated by London Express collided head-on with an ENA Transport bus going to Dhaka at around 6.30 am, he said.
“At least six people died on the scene, while two others including a child died in hospital.”
Drivers of both buses, the helper of the ENA Transport bus and Imran Khan, a teacher of Sylhet Women’s Medical College, were among the dead.
The others are yet to be identified.
Police and Fire Service personnel have started a rescue operation. The injured are receiving treatment at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.
