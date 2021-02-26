Seven die as two buses collide on Dhaka Sylhet highway

The accident that occurred near Rashidpur on Friday morning left 15 people injured, said Md Monirul Islam, chief of the local police station.

A Sylhet-bound bus operated by London Express collided head-on with an ENA Transport bus going to Dhaka at around 6.30 am, he said.

“At least six people died on the scene, while two others including a child died in hospital.”

Drivers of both buses, the helper of the ENA Transport bus and Imran Khan, a teacher of Sylhet Women’s Medical College, were among the dead.

The others are yet to be identified.

Police and Fire Service personnel have started a rescue operation. The injured are receiving treatment at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.