PBI to investigate case against Nasir, wife Tamima by her first husband Rakib
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2021 06:18 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2021 06:18 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI to probe a case filed against the newlywed couple -- cricketer Nasir Hossain and Tamima Sultana -- by her first husband Md Rakib Hasan.
After hearing Rakib’s statement on Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim ordered the PBI to file a report within Mar 30. Lawyer Israt Hasan argued for Rakib.
The charges include getting married to someone else while in a current marital relationship, causing defamation by luring away the wife of another and adultery, said Helal Uddin, a bench clerk at the court.
According to the case documents, Tamima is 29 years old while Rakib is 32 and Nasir is 30.
Rakib, who had filed a general diary with Uttara West Police earlier, alleged that Tamima married Nasir without divorcing him.
The case dossier also stated that Rakib and Tamima got married on Feb 26, 2011 and that they have an 8-year-old daughter.
Tamima works as a cabin crew for a foreign airline. She was stranded on duty in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus lockdown last year.
According to Rakib, he and Tamima communicated over the phone and on social media at that time. He came to know about Nasir and Tamima’s marriage through their wedding photos on social media.
Rakib complained that Tamima got married to another person despite being in a marital relationship, which is ‘illegal’.
The case was filed under Bangladesh Penal Code 494 and 497, which has provisions of a maximum jail term of seven years and fines if proven.
Neither Nasir nor Tamima was available for comment.
