Freedom fighters’ children block Shahbagh, demand return of 30% job quota
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2021 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2021 04:35 PM BdST
Children of freedom fighters have blocked the Shahbagh intersection demanding the reinstatement of a 30 percent quota in government jobs.
Hundreds of protesters arrived in the capital from around the country and took position at Shahbagh around 11am on Tuesday, demanding their seven-point claim be fulfilled.
The protesters said the blockade, which caused severe traffic congestion around the intersection, would remain until a decision from the government was made.
“We will not leave Shahbagh until the 30 percent job quota is reinstated and our seven-point demand is approved,” said Mizanur Rahman, a protest leader.
“Leaders and members of the association have arrived from around the country. We have requested them to be present with the arrangement of food for at least three days. The demonstration will continue,” he said.
Their demands include:
- Reinstating the 30 percent freedom fighter quota in all jobs
- Providing constitutional recognition and passing Freedom Fighters’ Family Protection Act.
- Delivering a final list of freedom fighters as per the 1972 definition.
- Strict lawful steps have to be taken against assaults on and oppression of families of freedom fighters and annexation of their lands
- The freedom fighters have to be given VIP status in hospital treatment, government office services and insurance
