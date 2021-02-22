BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni

A new deadline to submit application forms for the BCS tests will also be set, she said during a virtual media briefing on Monday amid protests staged by students at various universities in Bangladesh over the reopening of dormitories.

"Many candidates have already submitted application forms and they are waiting for the BCS examinations. We will consider deferring deadlines for both the submission of application forms and the BCS exams. New dates will be announced in keeping with the timeline for resuming university classes," she said.

The government is also considering relaxing the age limit for the BCS applicants, she added.

All educational institutes, including universities, were shut down on Mar 17 last year after the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh. Classes resumed online on a limited scale but the dormitories remained closed.