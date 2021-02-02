Bangladesh reports 525 virus cases, 12 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2021 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2021 03:49 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 525 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 536,107.
The death toll climbed to 8,149 after 12 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 512 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 480,728.
Globally, over 103.43 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.23 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
