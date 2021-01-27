Govt authorises education boards to publish HSC results

Three gazettes were issued to nine general boards along with the Madrasa and Technical Education Board on Tuesday night. It said the relevant laws were amended to release the results even though it was not possible to hold HSC exams in 2020 due to the pandemic.

All obstacles to publishing the results have been removed now, said an official.

The results are ready, SM Amirul Islam, exam controller of the Inter-Education Board's Coordination Sub-Committee, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night. Education Minister Dipu Moni will hold talks with the prime minister and finalise the release date of the results.

More than 1.3 million students are awaiting the results, which will be determined using a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC assessments.

The new law will enable the education authorities to release results and give out certificates without holding exams or by arranging exams on short syllabuses in cases of a pandemic, epidemic, natural calamities or any other unavoidable circumstances.