Fire breaks out at Dhaka's Motalib Plaza

The fire erupted at a mobile servicing shop on the fourth floor of the shopping mall around 10 am Thursday, said Rasel Shikdar, a control room official of the fire service.

People in the market managed to douse the fire before two units of the fire service arrived on the scene.

“Some items in the shop were destroyed but the fire did not spread to other shops," said Rasel.

Fire service personnel, however, were unable to immediately determine the cause of the fire.