Govt mulling Ekushey Book Fair start between Feb 20 and Mar 17
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2021 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2021 08:29 PM BdST
The government is thinking about letting the Amar Ekushey Book Fair begin in person this year after a delay amid the coronavirus pandemic but no date has been decided.
KM Khalid, the state minister for cultural affairs, said they will send a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on beginning the fair on Feb 20, or Mar 7 or Mar 17.
“Because we want to end the fair before Ramadan begins on Apr 12,” he said at a press conference on Sunday after meeting with the organisers of the fair – Bangla Academy and Gyan O Srijanshil Prokashok Samiti or the Academic and Creative Publishers Association of Bangladesh.
They met to discuss ways to hold the fair once the outbreak eases and the vaccination begins.
It was decided that the fair will not be held virtually, but in person as usual.
Khalid said they had thought about holding the fair from Feb 1 like every year, but the situation is not allowing them to do so.
But he added that there will still be uncertainties over the fair if the situation does not improve.
“COVID has come under control a bit. We hope the situation will improve further and we'll be able to organise the fair by adhering to the health rules,” the state minster said.
The publishers called for swift launch of the fair considering rains and Ramadan ahead.
“It depends on the prime minister’s permission,” said Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Shirajee, when asked whether the fair can be held from Feb 20, a day before the Language Martyrs Day.
Farid Ahmed, president of the publishers’ association, said they agreed to hold the fair in March, but it must be held in the presence of the people.
The academy last month appealed to the cultural affairs ministry to suspend the book fair this time considering the pandemic situation.
However, the publishers’ association rejected the proposal, saying that they wanted to arrange the fair in the same way as every year under the open sky.
Earlier, the cultural affairs ministry and the health ministry exchanged letters on the issue. The health ministry recommended organising the fair virtually, an official said. But the publishers dismissed the idea out of hand.
The fair has its roots back to the days when Chittaranjan Saha, the owner of Muktodhara Prokashoni, began selling books by setting up a shop on a piece of cloth at the gate of the academy during the Feb 21 Language Martyrs Day event in 1972. Many others joined him in 1977.
Ashraf Siddiqui, the then DG of the academy, involved it with the fair the following year. After another year, Bangladesh Book Sellers and Publishers Association joined the fair.
In 1983, during the term of DG Quazi Muhammad Manjoor-E-Mawla, the academy took the initiative to organise the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela, but did not go ahead with the plan. Finally, the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela began at the academy premises in 1984.
Now, the month-long fair has become an integral part of Bengali culture.
Last year, the fair was delayed by a day due to the city corporation elections in Dhaka.
It ended without any hindrance as Bangladesh did not report any confirmed coronavirus cases at the time after the pandemic began in China in late 2019.
- Book fair likely to begin by Mar 17
- Make films for children: Hasina
- Govt reports 569 new virus cases, 23 deaths
- Another woman sexually assaulted, filmed in Noakhali
- Police bust extortion ring, arrest 6 suspects
- Govt reports 578 new virus cases, 21 deaths
- Manzoor murder charges dropped against Ershad
- Govt extends school shutdown to Jan 30
- Make educational films for children, says PM Hasina
- Bangladesh reports 569 new virus cases, deaths top 7,900
- Another woman stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali, video on Facebook
- Dhaka court sentences three to death for killing a woman, her son
- Police bust extortion ring, arrest 6 suspects
- Bangladesh reports 578 new virus cases, deaths rise by 21
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh records lowest temperature of the season in Naogaon's Badalgachhi
- SEC boss warns against market foul play
- A farewell to the Trump aesthetic
- No private firm will be allowed to give COVID shots before government: health secretary
- Another woman allegedly stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- How British scientists found the more infectious coronavirus variant
- US says Capitol rioters meant to 'capture and assassinate' officials
- Bangladesh reports 569 new virus cases, deaths top 7,900