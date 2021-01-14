Fire guts 500 shanties at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2021 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2021 12:53 PM BdST
Around 500 shanties have been destroyed after a fire tore through a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
The fire broke out at Nayapara camp in Teknaf Upazila's Nhilla Union around 3 am on Thursday, said Md Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation.
The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire, he added.
"Fire service personnel battled the flames for two hours before taking control of the situation around 5 am."
Efforts are underway to figure out the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage it caused, Shamsuddoza said.
