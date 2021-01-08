Police to probe Dhaka schoolgirl’s death at friend’s home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2021 03:49 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2021 03:49 AM BdST
The police are preparing to open an investigation into the death of a O Level student of Mastermind School in Dhaka after she passed away at her friend’s home in the capital’s Kalabagan.
The friend, a teenaged boy, told the police that he took the girl to the Anwer Khan Modern Hospital on Thursday afternoon after she “started to bleed”.
The doctors declared her dead on arrival and called the police.
Sazzadur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they were questioning the boy and two other male friends of the girl who rushed to the hospital on hearing about her death.
Thakur Das Malo, inspector at Kalabagan Police Station, said they were “almost certain” that the teenaged boy and the girl had sex.
“We have collected some pieces of evidence from the home,” he said and added that the girl’s family have alleged she was raped and killed.
The police said she left home saying that she would study with her friends, but went to the home of the boy who was alone at that time.
Sazzadur said they were waiting for the post-mortem examination report.
The family did not press charges until Thursday night.
