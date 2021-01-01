Bangladesh logs 990 new virus cases, 17 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2021 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2021 03:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 990 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 514,500.
The death toll climbed to 7,576 after 17 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
Globally, over 83.48 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.81 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
