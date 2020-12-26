Bangladesh logs 834 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 7 months

The death toll climbed to 7,428 after 30 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the government.

The number of fresh recoveries overshot active cases in the same period as another 1,685 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 450,488.

As many as 9,922 samples were tested at 163 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 8.41 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 88.66 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.

Globally, over 79.86 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.75 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.