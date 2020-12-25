Photojournalist Kajol released on bail after seven months in jail

He walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj at around 11 am Friday and burst into tears seeing his son Monorom Polok.

Prison authorities have released Kajol after receiving the bail documents, said Senior Jail Superintendent Subhash Kumar Ghosh.

“Father is very sick. He’s resting,” said Polok after Kajol reached home.

On Mar 9, Kajol was named in a case filed against the daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report published on the people ‘involved’ in Shamima Noor Papia’s alleged escort services out of the Westin Dhaka hotel.

Kajol was arrested in Benapole on May 2, after remaining missing for two months.

On June 23, he was arrested and presented before a virtual court, when the judge turned down his bail appeal. The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court later rejected his bail appeal again on Aug 24.

He subsequently appealed to the High Court against the decision on Sept 8.

The High Court then issued a rule asking the government to explain why Kajol will not be granted bail on Oct 19.

Kajol secured bail from the High Court on Nov 24 and later in two more cases under the Digital Security Act on Dec 12, paving the way for his release from jail.