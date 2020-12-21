Bangladesh logs 1,470 new virus cases, 32 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Dec 2020 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2020 03:25 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,470 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 502,183.
The death toll climbed to 7,312 after 32 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,167 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 439,694.
As many as 15,660 samples were tested at 160 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.38 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 87.56 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 76.82 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.69 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
