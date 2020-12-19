Death toll from Noakhali boat capsize rises to nine with two more bodies recovered  

The body of Md Hasan, 7, was found at Ramgati in Laxmipur while that of 1-year-old “Niha” was floating near Char Gazaria in Munshiganj on Friday, said Lt Tahsinur Rahman, commander of the coastguard in Hatia.

At least six others were still unaccounted for, said Hatia Police Station OC Abul Khayer.

Ekram Ullah, an inspector at the Nalchira river police camp, said they were trying to find out the missing people.

The accident occurred southwest of Chairman Ghat on Tuesday afternoon when a trawler with more than 50 people on board sank on its way to Nijhum Dwip’s Dalar Char from Caring Char.

Fishermen pulled the trawler and recovered the bodies of five people, including the bride, Taslima Akter, 21, on that day. Two other bodies were found near Chandi Ghat later.