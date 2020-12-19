Death toll from Noakhali boat capsize rises to nine with two more bodies recovered
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Dec 2020 02:32 AM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2020 02:32 AM BdST
The authorities have retrieved the bodies of two children from the Meghna river, taking the death count in the capsize of a boat full of wedding guests in Noakhali’s Hatia to nine.
The body of Md Hasan, 7, was found at Ramgati in Laxmipur while that of 1-year-old “Niha” was floating near Char Gazaria in Munshiganj on Friday, said Lt Tahsinur Rahman, commander of the coastguard in Hatia.
At least six others were still unaccounted for, said Hatia Police Station OC Abul Khayer.
Ekram Ullah, an inspector at the Nalchira river police camp, said they were trying to find out the missing people.
The accident occurred southwest of Chairman Ghat on Tuesday afternoon when a trawler with more than 50 people on board sank on its way to Nijhum Dwip’s Dalar Char from Caring Char.
Fishermen pulled the trawler and recovered the bodies of five people, including the bride, Taslima Akter, 21, on that day. Two other bodies were found near Chandi Ghat later.
