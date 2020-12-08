Seven workers injured in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant site mishap
Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2020 10:03 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2020 10:03 PM BdST
At least seven workers have been injured after parts of an under-construction building collapsed at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant site in Pabna's Ishwardi Upazila.
The incident took place inside the project area around 10:30am on Tuesday, said Ruhul Kuddus Tutul, senior administrative officer of the project.
The workers were injured when the rods tilted after the collapse, he said.
Sheikh Md Nasir Uddin, OC of Ishwardi Police Station, said he heard about the incident, but had not been officially informed.
More stories
- Rigid UN kept out of relocation process
- Police, traders clash at Fulbaria market
- ACC goes to court again to block Khalidi bail
- 4 remanded over Bangabandhu statue vandalism
- Virus fuels fears for trafficking survivors
- 5 die in Tangail crash
- Trouble ahead without unity: Rana Dasgupta
- Dhaka-Siliguri trains from March
Most Read
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Bangladesh Bank greenlights Citizen Bank amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to open rail links with India's Siliguri in March
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- In England, William Shakespeare receives a COVID-19 vaccine
- ACC goes to court again to block Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s bail
- War crimes prosecutor Rana Dasgupta calls for united stand against anti-liberation forces
- Captain Akram Ahmed, a Liberation War veteran, dies
- China cancels commemorative stamps with India