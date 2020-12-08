Seven workers injured in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant site mishap

The incident took place inside the project area around 10:30am on Tuesday, said Ruhul Kuddus Tutul, senior administrative officer of the project.

One of the injured, ‘Mamun’, 30, was sent to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital while the others were given first-aid, said Tutul.

The workers were injured when the rods tilted after the collapse, he said.

Sheikh Md Nasir Uddin, OC of Ishwardi Police Station, said he heard about the incident, but had not been officially informed.