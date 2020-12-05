Bhasan Char comes alive with Rohingya residents. Now they want to bring in more refugees
Reazul Bashar, from Bhasan Char bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2020 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2020 10:59 PM BdST
Some Rohingya refugees have expressed satisfaction after their relocation to new houses on the Bhasan Char island from shanties made of bamboos and tarpaulin in cramped Cox’s Bazar camps.
Many of them are thinking about advising their relatives in the refugee camps to move to the remote island at the estuary of the Meghna in Noakhali’s Hatia.
One of the refugees, Mohammad Hossain, has taken his wife and two children along with him but left behind his parents and the family of his brother at the Balukhali refugee camp.
Rohingya refugee Mohammad Jobayer and his family members on the Bhasan Char island after their relocation from Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Reazul Bashar
Mohammad Jobayer from the Kutupalong refugee camp said: “I had never imagined I would be in such a good environment, in such a good house.”
The government has spent around Tk 31 billion on the project to relocate 100,000 out of over 1 million Rohingya people to the safer shelters from the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.
The first batch of 1,642 refugees reached the 13,000-acre Bhasan Char on Friday after two days of journey by bus and vessel.
Rohingya children play in the veranda of their new home. Photo: Reazul Bashar
The government has maintained all along that the relocated refugees will be in better conditions than their peers in the Cox’s Bazar camps, but the United Nations and other international agencies have distanced themselves from the project.
Expressing his views on the difference between the camps and Bhasan Char, Jobayer said: “They are incomparable. The houses are made of concrete here and the shanties in Cox’s Bazar are made of polythene sheets.”
The man, who brought his wife and three children along with him, said he would never go back to Cox’s Bazar.
Workers hand over luggage to the relocated Rohingya families on Bhasan Char, a remote island. Photo: Reazul Bashar
Abdur Rahman, another new resident of Bhasan Char, said he feels safer on the island. “I faced assaults several times in the camp. But there won’t be such problems here. I want to live well.”
“Whenever I wanted to go outside there, everyone called me a thief. It won’t happen here.”
Rahman said it was easy for thieves to break into the Cox’s Bazar shanties. “But the houses here are very safe.”
Rahman hopes to open a shop or drive cars on the Bhasan Char island for a living.
A Rohingya man speaks to his relatives, who are in Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, over phone after his relocation to the Bhasan Char island. Photo: Reazul Bashar
In all, the project comprises 120 cluster villages with 1,440 rooms and 120 shelter stations. Each room has separate toilets and bathrooms for men and women as well as a kitchen. Each cluster village consists of 12 houses, each with 16 rooms. Each room can accommodate four people.
The rooms have more space than 37 square feet per head, the minimum space standard set by the UN, according to Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury, the director of the Ashrayan or shelter project for the Rohingya.
The 1,642 Rohingya moved to the island on Friday have been allocated 48 houses in clusters 7 to 10.
A Rohingya resident of Bhasan Char appears happy with her new house. Photo: Reazul Bashar
“There is no space for another person to walk when someone gets out in the Cox’s Bazar camps,” he said.
The international human rights groups allege that the Rohingya refugees were coerced for relocation, but some of the refugees have alleged that they were frightened not to move to Bhasan Char.
“Many warned us of tidal surges and crocodiles. Now I see they are wrong. We can live freely here. We can cultivate crops here. There was no place for cultivation in Kutupalong,” said Mohammad Oli Ullah, another refugee.
An elderly Rohingya man speaks to his relatives, who are in Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, via video call after his arrival on the Bhasan Char island. Photo: Reazul Bashar
Accordingly, it prepared the island for human habitation. Some 300 refugees were recently sent there after they had been rescued while being trafficked to Malaysia.
On Sept 5, the authorities took a group of refugee representatives on a tour of the island from the Cox’s Bazar camps.
After hearing stories about the island from them, many refugees expressed their willingness to move there, government officials said.
“We’ve made beautiful living arrangements here. They will be in a better condition here,” said Project Director Mamun Chowdhury.
A man sees a doctor at the Bhasan Char healthcare centre. Photo: Reazul Bashar
The government has built a high embankment to protect 1,702 acres of coastal land from tidal surges in the event of extreme weather conditions. Within it, the housing project sprawls over 432 acres, while another 916 acres have been reserved for future expansion and afforestation plans.
For every cluster, there is also a four-storey composite shelter station. These shelter stations are capable of withstanding cyclones with wind speeds of up to 260 km.
- Serve the people: PM tells BGB
- Refugees full of hope in new homes
- Dhaka to UN: Don’t undermine genuine efforts
- Rohingya must have choice on going to island: UN
- Seven dead in Manikganj crash
- Govt reports 2,252 new virus cases, 24 deaths
- Hifazat seeks Hasina meeting
- 1971 atrocities are unshakeable: Hasina
Most Read
- Bangabandhu statue vandalised in Kushtia amid anti-sculpture movement by Islamist groups
- Filled with joy and hope, first Rohingya refugees move to new homes in Bhasan Char
- Bangladesh warns UN, rights groups not to 'misinterpret, undermine genuine efforts’ on Rohingya relocation
- Bangladesh shuts production at 6 state-owned sugar mills amid mounting losses
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- As China, India announce plans to dam Brahmaputra, experts weigh the risks for Bangladesh
- Bank of England rebuked over ‘missing’ $67 billion of cash
- Sheikh Selim asks government to quell anti-statue Islamic extremists
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot